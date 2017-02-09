Carowinds' County Fair to open March 25

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Carowinds officials say construction of the County Fair is on time and should be open for families on March 25.

The four new rides and new food offerings hope to delight kids of all ages and a bring back a nostalgia for the county fairs so many in the Carolinas have enjoyed every year.

"It's all got to be ready. Those dates don't change-- when it's time to open Carowinds, we open," said Steve Jackson, director of Carowinds construction. “The rides, the fun, the food, the flavor-- just the atmosphere of it. So let's recreate that and rebrand it. I can’t wait to bring my family."

Jackson says it's been a good winter for construction. Nine-hundred-eleven cubic yards of concrete will be used to hold the four rides in place. Those rides include the Do-Si-Do, Electro-Spin, Rock N' Roller and Zephyr.

"This is what folks have been asking for," said Carowinds spokesperson Laresa Thompson. "My parents took me to the fair in Greensboro and my first ride was the 'Rock N’ Roller. All I saw was the flashing lights, music-- you just have to sit on the right side otherwise, you're going to get squeezed. Carowinds is the place to make those memories."

To learn more about the all-new 'County Fair' visit https://www.carowinds.com.

