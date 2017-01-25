Carowinds inspects every inch of Fury325

(Credit: Carowinds via Twitter) (Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A team of specialized mechanics have started the 12-week process of disassembling and inspecting every inch of Fury 325- the world's fastest, and tallest giga coaster.

"The most important thing I think to know is that we have families also," said Shawn Hopkins, mechanical maintenance manager. "I have great memories as a child, and I want everyone to leave with those same memories."

Hopkins says each part is checked to a thousandth of an inch, and if the part isn't up to standards it is tossed and replaced. On Fury 325 and the Intimidator, there is an additional safety feature unique to both roller coasters: a mechanical button must be pressed at the top of each coaster every 24 hours. On Fury 325, that means Hopkins has to climb all 454 steps.

"It's probably my least favorite part because after you climbed it a few times it's really not fun."

Hopkins says the button ensures all the circuits are functioning correcting. In addition, pressing the button on the top means a member of the mechanical maintenance team has looked over the top.

"There are so many layers. We have to tell you these coasters are probably safer than the cars you ride in on a regular basis," said Carowinds spokesperson Laresa Thompson. "We want you to come and have a best-day-ever experience."

Carowinds opens for the year on March 25, or 3-25. New this year will be four new rides inside the County Fair, a throwback to a yesteryear Carolina County Fair.

Carolina Harbor, the largest water park in the Carolinas, will open later in May.

