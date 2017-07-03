Cause of north Charlotte house fire under investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Officials are investigating after a house fire broke out in north Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews responded to a reported fire in the 4700 block of Thornwood Road in Hidden Valley a little before 7 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw large flames and smoke coming from the home.

Neighbors told NBC Charlotte that a family had just moved out of the home and someone else was in the process of moving in. Fire department officials said no one was inside the home when the fire started and that it took a few dozen firefighters around 30 minutes to control the fire.

Update Structure Fire 4730 Thornwood Dr; 23FF controlled incident in 20min; no injuries reported; under investigation; JGilmore pic.twitter.com/TryqNpQXlT — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 3, 2017 Neighbors say someone was moving in but no one was at home when fire started. No injuries reported. #wcnc pic.twitter.com/4yZeyxKaFI — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) July 3, 2017

Officials said the home appears to be a total loss, but total damage estimates are still being figured. No injuries were reported during the fire.

© 2017 WCNC.COM