Celebrate this Fourth of July with safe and legal fireworks

FORT MILL S.C. -- The parking lot at red rocket fireworks in Fort Mill is so busy there are people directing traffic. Inside it's a madhouse as customers try to get last minute supplies.

A lot of people in the store crossed state lines to shop here is what you need to know to be safe and legal this Fourth of July.

"It just seems all American biggest celebration, makes you think of troops, everything all American," says Diana Wakefield.

Johnny Cornette told us, "It's just something I've been accustomed to all my life and I want to continue the tradition of having fireworks for the fourth."

He lives in Charlotte and wants to have a firework show for his grandkids. "I heard there are some regulations and I'm going to ask a sales associate what's legal prior to purchase."

NBC Charlotte checked out the laws:

-South Carolina firework laws are lenient: anything you can legally buy is legal to set off

-North Carolina is much stricter: anything that leaves the ground is a no go and could cost you up to $500 in fines if you're caught.

"I'm concerned in general about people being stupid with fireworks but in terms of how we do it, its safe," said Wakefield.

Officials are hoping that everyone will be safe and especially keep fireworks out of kids hands.

Sparklers are legal in North Carolina but can be dangerous.

"Safety is paramount, I don't want to have kids they stand back far enough and watch me set them off," said Cornette.

There are lots of professional fireworks shows through the area. If you are going to do it at home, make sure you have hose, a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby.

