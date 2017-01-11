Cell video catches accused drunk driver

NBC Charlotte

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- An alleged drunk driver was caught on camera in Union County last week. The cell phone video helped deputies make an arrest.

"There are a lot of people who have been a victim or have a family member that were harmed in some way by a dangerous or impaired driver," said Tony Underwood with the Union County Sheriff's Office.

In the cell phone video, you can see the car swerving and crossing over the double yellow line. The driver eventually moves the vehicle back over nearly hitting oncoming traffic head-on.

"It was very concerning and it was certainly something that warranted a closer look," said Underwood.

A couple days later deputies spotted the same car driving erratically yet again. After a field sobriety test, officials determined the driver, Bailey Ann Smith, was impaired.

"This anonymous woman who sent in the video is somewhat of a hero?" asked NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

"Well absolutely," said Underwood. "I wouldn't hesitate to go as far as to call her a hero, I mean it's a little act sometimes and you're not seeking some type of reward or recognition."

We've seen something like this before. Last October, a couple was driving home from the Clemson football game and they encountered what they thought was a drunk driver. The person riding shotgun recorded it on their cell phone.

"If you see this type of behavior or this type of driving call 911," said Underwood.

