Charlotte boy apologizes for stealing fidget spinner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 5-year-old boy from Charlotte wrote a letter to a gas station in Tennessee after he stole a fidget spinner.

The employees of the BP gas station in Mt. Juliet said they were surprised when they opened a package and found a hand written letter from a boy in Charlotte.

The letter is dated July 22, 2017. "I want to give this spinner back to you," the boy wrote. "This belongs to the store and I learned my lesson and I am sorry."

The letter was signed, with love J.J.

The employees of the store said they've never had anything like this happen before and one said this was an example of parenting at its best.

