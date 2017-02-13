Charlotte City Council approves plan for untested rape kits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police should finally be able to start testing rape kits that have been gathering dust for years.

Charlotte City Council is expected to approve a contract tonight for a company to get started.

It seems unimaginable – rape victims going through first the horror of the attack – then the realization that the rape kit that was collected for evidence in their case was never tested.

It was happening across the country, including the Queen City, for more than a decade.

Even the federal government got involved. As the feds gave local police departments, including CMPD, the money needed to finally test these kits.

At last check, there were more than 300 kits that still needed to be tested.

The cost to get this company working and testing the kits will be split between the feds and CMPD.

