Charlotte City Council unanimously passes 'Brunch Bill'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte city leaders have just approved the "Brunch Bill."

A unanimous vote was made Monday night in favor of the measure. Bars and restaurants all across Charlotte can now serve alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays -- as opposed to waiting until noon.

The new rules go into effect immediately, meaning you can buy a mimosa or a Bloody Mary with your brunch starting this Sunday.

A lot of people took to social media to voice their opinion against the bill -- citing religious concerns and possible increases in drunk driving.

Mecklenburg County leaders also unanimously voted in favor of the Brunch Bill July 11 in a 9-0 vote.

