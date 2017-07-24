Charlotte City Council unanimously passes 'Brunch Bill'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte city leaders have just approved the "Brunch Bill."
A unanimous vote was made Monday night in favor of the measure. Bars and restaurants all across Charlotte can now serve alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays -- as opposed to waiting until noon.
The new rules go into effect immediately, meaning you can buy a mimosa or a Bloody Mary with your brunch starting this Sunday.
A lot of people took to social media to voice their opinion against the bill -- citing religious concerns and possible increases in drunk driving.
Mecklenburg County leaders also unanimously voted in favor of the Brunch Bill July 11 in a 9-0 vote.
Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs