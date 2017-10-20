Via Twitter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte city councilwoman took to Twitter on Friday morning and compared President Donald Trump to Hitler.

LaWana Mayfield, a Democrat representing District 3, tweeted "For All who read about Hitler you are Now Living how he reigned in #45 #DraftDodger #ClinicalSociopath #ASKAboutYemen #IdiotinChief".

For All who read about Hitler you are Now Living how he reigned in #45 #DraftDodger #ClinicalSociopath #ASKAboutYemen #IdiotinChief — LaWana Mayfield (@lawanamayfield) October 20, 2017

Mayfield went on to call President Trump (referred to as 45 in the tweets) as a 'disgrace to the nation' and linked to an NPR article that criticized the president for a tweet he sent back in July.

Mayfield returned to Twitter later Friday, shifting the focus to the U.S. presence in Niger.

I wish the media would question #45 about WHY we were in Niger they want to ?? My posts about #45 #WhyWereWeinNiger #Investigate — LaWana Mayfield (@lawanamayfield) October 20, 2017

A spokesperson for the City of Charlotte provided a copy of the City's social media policy, saying the policy is only applicable for city employees and not City Council members, including Mayfield.

NBC Charlotte reached out to Mayfield for comment. Those requests have not been answered.

City of Charlotte Social Media Policy 5.1.2015 by Hank Lee on Scribd

