WCNC
Close

Charlotte city councilwoman compares President Trump to Hitler

WCNC 8:20 PM. EDT October 20, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte city councilwoman took to Twitter on Friday morning and compared President Donald Trump to Hitler.

LaWana Mayfield, a Democrat representing District 3, tweeted "For All who read about Hitler you are Now Living how he reigned in #45 #DraftDodger #ClinicalSociopath #ASKAboutYemen #IdiotinChief". 

Mayfield went on to call President Trump (referred to as 45 in the tweets) as a 'disgrace to the nation' and linked to an NPR article that criticized the president for a tweet he sent back in July. 

Mayfield returned to Twitter later Friday, shifting the focus to the U.S. presence in Niger.

A spokesperson for the City of Charlotte provided a copy of the City's social media policy, saying the policy is only applicable for city employees and not City Council members, including Mayfield. 

NBC Charlotte reached out to Mayfield for comment. Those requests have not been answered. 

City of Charlotte Social Media Policy 5.1.2015 by Hank Lee on Scribd

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories