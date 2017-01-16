Charlotte couple asks public for help finding engagement ring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NBC Charlotte viewer Lauren Williams was about to experience a life-changing weekend.

Her boyfriend was planning a surprise proposal at the Biltmore in Asheville on Saturday.

With the 2.3 carat diamond ring in his pocket, the two were sitting on the bus that takes visitors from parking to the romantic estate's entrance. While Williams sat in front of him, he showed the ring to her friend.

But that's where the mystery begins.

Shortly after arriving, Williams' boyfriend realized the ring's box, with the $5,000 ring inside, wasn't in his pocket.

"We had only been there for 20 minutes until he realized it wasn't in his pocket," Williams said. "My boyfriend worked so hard and so much overtime to buy me my dream ring and bam it was gone in an instant!"

Williams speculates the ring was lost on the bus, in the bathroom or on the main floor of the estate.

"When he got off the bus he knew he had it," Williams said. "He bent down to ask the bus driver about the tree-lighting, possibly dropping the ring."

The couple walked to the restrooms by the stores and then toured the first floor of the estate when they realized it was missing. Although a police report was filed and the Biltmore was alerted, the ring has vanished. They even returned for the following two days to retrace their steps.

Williams says they are devastated. Her former marine and now welder boyfriend worked incredibly hard to save up for the ring.

"Blood sweat and tears went into that ring," Williams said. "I've never seen him cry until that day."

If you have any information on where the ring was found, let us know by commenting or sending a message.

