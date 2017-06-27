CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers in Charlotte, North Carolina rank among the worst in metropolitan cities across the United States, according to a recent study.

The Queen City landed in the 14th spot on the list of worst drivers in the 75 most populated metro areas in the country. The worst drivers live in Sacramento, California, while the best drivers are in Detroit, Michigan.

The list was produced by QuoteWizard, an internet marketing service based in Seattle. The company used more than 2 million data points from users of its website to quantify driver standards in each city. The rankings were derived from a weighted sum of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.

In an article presenting the rankings, QuoteWizard highlighted several metro area rivalries, but among North Carolina metro areas, Charlotte at 14th was ranked worse than both Durham (20th) and Greensboro (26th).

Here's a partial list of the rankings.

Worst drivers in metro city areas

Sacramento, California Salt Lake City, Utah Riverside, California Richmond, Virginia San Diego, California Los Angeles, California Columbus, Ohio Omaha, Nebraska Denver, Colorado Bakersfield, California Portland, Oregon Virginia Beach, Virginia Bay Area, California Charlotte, North Carolina Fresno, California

Hey, California... 7 of the top 15 spots? You may have a problem.

