Charlotte expected to repeal 'Extraordinary Even Ordinance'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There will be a lot up for debate at Monday night's city council meeting.

One, the relationship between Huntersville Police and CMPD, and the future of their contract.

Two, the Extraordinary Event ordinance. And how the city council plans to repeal it.

"They stay in Charlotte until a crime occurs in the extra territorial jurisdiction, and they respond only when there's a call for service in the extra territorial jurisdiction. That's not what the agreement was for," says Chief Spruill of Huntersville, referring to the contract between their department and CMPD.

He says CMPD isn’t living up to its end of the deal. The contract’s been in place since 1996. CMPD is supposed to police areas that are outside Huntersville city limits, but still within the county. It's assistance Huntersville didn't need as much when the area was smaller. Fast forward to today and the town has grown, meaning larger areas for police to cover.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney will bring up this issue at city council to explain how this agreement has worked over the past 20 years. County commissioners already unanimously agreed to support terminating the contract with CMPD.

If it's not terminated, the contract will be extended another 24 months.

To the other issue at hand, repealing and replacing the 'Extraordinary Event Ordinance'.

"It's not taking away people's rights,” says Charlotte City Council member, Julie Eiselt. “It doesn't violate people's right to a lawful search."

The ordinance gives police more leeway to stop suspicious people during large scale events.

The ordinance has been in place since the 2012 Democratic National Convention and has been used at events like the Fourth of July and Panthers Pep Rally. It bans certain items at these events and will still ban them under the new proposal, including backpacks, sharp objects, and fireworks. Police say they'll still need permission to search you.

If all goes well at city council, the extraordinary event ordinance will be brought up again on the May 8th agenda.

