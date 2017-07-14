Charlotte Family desparate in search for missing 'Uncle Randy'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and a local family are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Michael Randy McFalls Sr., 52, was last seen leaving his job at the 3900 block of Steward Andrews Blvd. around 4:30 p.m..

McFalls, who goes by 'Randy' according to his niece, was wearing khaki pants, brown shoes and white polo with warco on the front pocket when he went missing.

His supervisor at work confirmed that Randy was fine when he saw him right before leaving work Thursday afternoon.

Randy is listed at 6-feet and weighs about 200 lbs.

Efforts to track his location via his phone and Apple iWatch GPS proved fruitless after it was discovered they were both turned off, something his niece says is highly unusual.

CMPD is working with the family to help locate Randy.

