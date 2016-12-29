Charlotte low on list of best cities to celebrate NYE

Good fireworks, good weather and a good price. Are these the three key ingredients for a magical New Year's Eve party?

The financial website, WalletHub, certainly thinks so as their number crunchers took the three elements into account among other 'good partying factors' to rank the best and worst cities to celebrate New Year's Eve. Unfortunately for the Queen City, the survey ranked Charlotte among the worst in the country.

WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities which each scoring points in three categories: Entertainment & Food, Costs, Safety and Accessibility.

Charlotte came in at number 80 scoring low for entertainment and food section and high for the cost section of the Queen City's partying, dining and beverage prices.

Orlando, Florida topped the list as the best city to spend New Year's Eve in while North Las Vegas came in dead last.

Raleigh, Durham, Birmingham and Atlanta all ranked higher than Charlotte.

