Charlotte makes pitch to host Amazon's new $5 billion campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte is pulling out all the stops to try to convince Amazon to build a new $5 billion dollar campus headquarters in the Charlotte area.

Amazon's original headquarters campus is in Seattle, Wash., and the planned new campus would be even bigger.

The company says it is looking for a city with at least 1 million people along with mass transit and an international airport.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham says she believes the Charlotte area stands a chance because Charlotte Douglas Airport is one of the premier airports in the world.

Said Cotham, "I am an optimist but I think our airport is the key that is going to set us apart."

In a joint statement, the Charlotte Regional Partnership and the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce said the city would "...aggressively pursue this opportunity...We are prepared to support any location within our region that is competitive."

Amazon already has a large distribution center in Concord and another center near Charlotte Douglas Airport.

Other cites interested in wooing Amazon include St. Louis, Phoenix and Toronto among others.

Amazon has set a deadline of October 19 to receive offer requests.

