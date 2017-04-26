Charlotte mom starts 'supermom' group to encourage others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Unemployment, abuse, and tragedy are just a few of the obstacles one group of Charlotte moms were once faced with.

“We are all moms from different walks of life, but we are all in the same motherhood journey together,” said Anne Hill, founder of the “We are Supermoms Foundation.”

Hill’s journey wasn’t easy.

“I was married for six years and had a tumultuous marriage,” Hill said. “And while I was going through my divorce, I was very depressed and looking for things of encouragement.”

The mother of two found solace in social media. And it was the Instagram account she created that quickly evolved into a nonprofit organization called the Supermoms Foundation.

“I dug deep and realized I had this strength within and from there it inspired me to encourage other moms who are going through similar struggles,” Hill explained.

Anne’s foundation shares stories like Jordan’s, a mom who is overcoming a miscarriage, and Frances, who says she learned to love and trust again after escaping an abusive relationship. And then there’s Kim, a mother of five, who says she hit rock bottom, but never gave up and is now a successful entrepreneur.

Just one small idea sparking dozens of inspiring women to come together, juggling their careers and their children.

