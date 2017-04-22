Charlotte pet owners celebrate Pet Palooza

Photo by Diana Rugg/NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Saturday was a great day to get out and get social with your dog, listen to live music and on top of that, support a great cause.

Pet Palooza at Independence Park in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood raises money for the Humane Society of Charlotte. Pets can dress up and compete for prizes, cool off in a wading pool or just enjoy the sights.

Their 'humans' can enjoy a Biergarten and food while listening to live music and learning more about how to keep man's best friend healthy and happy.

Panthers Coach Ron Rivera and his wife Stephanie, who support the Humane Society's mission for healthy pets, will also drop by.

.@RiverboatRonHC & @CoachRiv2 expected to stop by #PetPalooza. They'll gladly talk about their dogs... and maybe even their Cats 😀 pic.twitter.com/ohhgFeJOSG — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) April 22, 2017

"Riverboat Ron" T-shirts and a cookbook of Panthers players' favorite recipes will also be for sale, with all proceeds going to the Humane Society of Charlotte's fund to provide low-cost spay and neuter services, vaccines, and pet care.

The party continues until 3 p.m. Find more information here: http://petpaloozacharlotte.org

