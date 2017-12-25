Charlotte Rescue Mission serves meals to community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Rescue Mission hosted over 1,000 people at its location on West 1st Street on Christmas Day.
Besides the seated traditional lunch, guests enjoyed a hot breakfast in the morning. They also got a chance to watch movies and make personal phone calls.
For those interested in helping the Charlotte Rescue Mission in the future, you can click here for more information.
