Charlotte Rescue Mission serves meals to community

The Charlotte Rescue Mission hosted over 1,000 people at its location on West 1st Street on Christmas Day.

WCNC 11:57 PM. EST December 25, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Rescue Mission hosted over 1,000 people at its location on West 1st Street on Christmas Day.

Besides the seated traditional lunch, guests enjoyed a hot breakfast in the morning. They also got a chance to watch movies and make personal phone calls.

