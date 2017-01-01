WCNC
Charlotte sees few major incidents, DWI charges during New Year

Thousands flocked to the Queen City Saturday to ring in 2017. The mainstage event in Romare Bearden Park went smoothly, city officials say.

Savannah Levins , WCNC 12:25 AM. EST January 02, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands flocked to the Queen City Saturday to ring in 2017.

The main stage event in Romare Bearden Park went smoothly, city officials said Sunday.

EMS responded to a handful of minor medical calls, but there were no arrests or major incidents at the park.

However, in the city, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police made 58 arrests. Sixteen of them being DWI charges.

As of Sunday, no fatal vehicle accidents were reported.

