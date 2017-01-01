Charlotte sees few major incidents, DWI charges during New Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands flocked to the Queen City Saturday to ring in 2017.
The main stage event in Romare Bearden Park went smoothly, city officials said Sunday.
EMS responded to a handful of minor medical calls, but there were no arrests or major incidents at the park.
However, in the city, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police made 58 arrests. Sixteen of them being DWI charges.
As of Sunday, no fatal vehicle accidents were reported.
