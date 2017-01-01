Charlotte sees few major incidents, DWI charges during New Year

Submitted photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands flocked to the Queen City Saturday to ring in 2017.

The main stage event in Romare Bearden Park went smoothly, city officials said Sunday.

EMS responded to a handful of minor medical calls, but there were no arrests or major incidents at the park.

However, in the city, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police made 58 arrests. Sixteen of them being DWI charges.

As of Sunday, no fatal vehicle accidents were reported.

Copyright 2016 WCNC