Charlotte sounds off on Trump presidency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotteans are reflecting on the presidential inauguration and what a Trump presidency means to them.

As the 45th president of the United States took the oath of office in the nation’s capital, students from Charlotte’s Providence Day School stood in the crowds and looked on in amazement.

“This election was actually the first one I was able to vote in, so seeing history play out and how I voted for pay out was really spectacular,” said Senior Emory Spivock.

“It was awesome just to feel the electricity and the excitement around this historic event,” Junior Berkley Cassell explained.

In Charlotte, several shared their reaction at an election monologue at the Charlotte Lit Auditorium.

“I’ve yet to be able to put president and Trump together in one sentence. But I’ll work on that,” one speaker said.

“So whoever's our president, have faith have love and things will work out,” another speaker added.

Saturday more demonstrations are planned.

There will be a Women’s March in Washington and a Sister City March at First Ward Park at 10 am.

“We are very weary shall we say, of our new president. And we want to make sure that our voices are heard and that our rights, that we can stand up for our rights,” Active Chair of Mecklenburg County Democratic Pary Jane Whitley said.

A whirlwind of emotions as the Trump presidency begins.

“This experience is something I’m never going to forget and something I’m going to carry with me the rest of my life. And when I look back I know I was there and I saw history happen,” Spivock said.

