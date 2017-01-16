Charlotte women lace up for weekend march

NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands of Charlotteans are expected to march on Saturday in what’s being called the Women’s March on Charlotte – at the same time, more than 200,000 people are expected to be at the Women’s March on Washington.

The signs are being made, the route is already planned and the Facebook pages are filling up with posts.

“Charlotte is such a great place with so much happening and such a diverse group of people,” says organizer Regina Stone-Grover.

The Women’s March on Charlotte is taking shape. Stone-Grover said the event is about giving voice to people who feel like they don't have a voice.

“This president has a group of people around him that may not be representative of people at arch and so everybody at march is going to represent America.”

It's called the Women’s March on Charlotte, but they're also expecting men and families.

“It’s all kinds of issues, it’s basically us deciding to stand together –all the vulnerable populations – Christian, Muslim, Jewish or Buddhist..ehether born here – come stand with us."

The two-mile march will start in First Ward – and end in Romare Bearden Park.

For more information, visit www.womensmarchoncharlotte.com.

Copyright 2016 WCNC