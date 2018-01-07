Check your tickets! Three NC Powerball tickets win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Check your tickets! Lottery officials say three Powerball tickets sold in North Carolina won big, including a $150,000 win!

The lucky ticket was sold at the SM Mart Springs on Springs Road in Hickory in Catawba County.

There are two other tickets worth $50,000. They were sold at the Circle K on Reilly Road in Fayetteville in Cumberland County and the Fast Phil's on Salisbury Road in Statesville in Iredell County.

The winning numbers were 12-29-30-33-61 and a Powerball of 26.

The $50,000 tickets matched four white balls and the Powerball, beating odds of 1 in 913,129. The $150,000 ticket did the same. Because it had the powerplay feature, the prize tripled when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

