Christmas carolers give gift of laughs infused with politics

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Some local Christmas carolers are singing traditional holiday tunes with some untraditional lyrics.

The songs are infused with one part holiday cheer, one part humor and one part politics.

Since D.C. is a town about politics, a group combines Christmas music and politics.

The trio is sometimes a quartet and sometimes more. It depends on how many of their friends can show up that day.

They call themselves "The War on Christmas Carolers."

They're set list includes nearly a dozen reworked and re-gifted Christmas carols like "Tiny Hands" to the tune of "Jingle Bells."

There's "Here We Come A-Picketing" to the tune of "Here We Come A-Wassailing."

"What Fresh Hell is This?" to the tune of "What Child is This?"

But, if you allow them to, they're songs can make you smile.

They're not amateurs. They have musical talent. As well as a sense of humor and, obviously, a political view.

They're hoping to create something beyond a catchy jingle.

Perhaps their re-imagined carols can do what music and the holidays are meant to do, bring people together.