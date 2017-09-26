Citizens Review Board votes against CMPD's handling of James Yarborough case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte's Citizens Review Board (CRB) determined Tuesday that it disagrees with the findings of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police chief Kerr Putney's internal investigation in the James Yarborough case, according to city officials.

The CRB voted 7-1 against Putney's investigation.

In March 2016, Yarborough was pulled to the ground by officer John Dunham. The officer pointed a gun at his head saying "I will kill you."

Putney said in 2016 that putting the gun directly against the body of any suspect is not department policy and the language used by the officer was wrong.

CMPD released the following statement Tuesday in response to the CRB's ruling:

Since the Citizens Review Board heard the initial appeal of this case, CMPD has made policy changes in response to concerns raised by board members. Those include: Creating a unit to randomly audit body worn camera video from all officers with the intent of identifying organizational training gaps and individual policy violations.

Giving immediate attention to tactical concerns noted in use-of-force cases, regardless of whether policy violations also are involved.

Treating all complaints brought to CMPD Headquarters or a Division Office in person, as formal complaints, any time they involve issues reviewable by the Citizens Review Board.

Completing and adjudicating internal investigations, even if officers leave CMPD before the process is completed. Chief Kerr Putney welcomes any recommendations the board sees fit to make and is committed to fully reviewing each of those to determine whether they can help us more effectively serve our community.

