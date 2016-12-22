NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- House Bill 2 is still the law of the land and the finger pointing as to who is responsible for the failed repeal effort has begun. However, Ed Driggs, one of two Republicans on Charlotte City Council says the blame doesn't lie with the Queen City.

"I can assure you there was no effort by city council to misrepresent, to preserve part of our ordinance or deceive the General Assembly," Driggs said. "We had conversations for a while with members of the general assembly, we worked out exactly what was going to happen, what the steps were, what actions Charlotte would take," he explained.

He says he was disappointed by the negative comments directed at Charlotte by Senators from his own party.

"Some of the actions that people took, accusing Charlotte of bad faith were basically an effort to sabotage the whole process," he said.

Driggs voted against Charlotte's non-discrimination ordnance that sparked HB2 back in March. However, he says he fully supported efforts to repeal HB2, engaging in meetings with members of the General Assembly eventually agreeing that if Charlotte repealed its ordidnance, the NCGA would do the same with HB2.

"We didn't get iron clad assurances, so it's not like a promise was made by the people we were talking to that there was a guarantee, we knew we were embarking on an enterprise that was politically controversial, shark infested waters," Driggs said.

However, he says the effort was undermined by those who accused the city of not keeping up it's end of the deal, by leaving the portion of its ordinance that bars contractors from discrimination against suppliers due to sexual orientation.

"When we took everything off our books that was made illegal by state law, that was left standing," he said.

The morning of the NCGA special session, Charlotte City Council took things a step further and fully repealed the law, but Driggs says that didn't seem to quiet critics.

"There was a lot of misrepresentation going on and i'm afraid some of that was intentional," he declared.

Driggs not only critical of members of his own party, but Democrats who voted against the bill due to a cooling off period that would block local governments from enacting their own non discrimination laws until 30 days after the 2017 long session ends.

"There may have been some people who honestly disagreed with the moratorium concept and didn't know from Charlotte's standpoint, at least that was something that had been found acceptable," he said.

Protest at Government Center

City council and Raleigh the target of protesters that staged a sit-in outside of the government center Thursday afternoon. "Our community has been silenced locally," said Shane Windmeyer of Campus Pride.

A group of protesters sat quietly with mouths taped shut and held signs outside of the Government Center.

"Our community locally here in Charlotte feel betrayed, we feel like we were political pawns in a game between the city council and the general assembly," Windmeyer declared.

Windmeyer says there was a chance to use the courts to end HB2, clearing the way for the city's non-discrimination ordinance to stand. However, that law is now gone, repealed in full Wednesday morning shortly before the NCGA convened for a special session. But lawmakers in Raleigh did not follow Charlotte's lead.

"This was all political game that that the mayor and city council got sucked into. It makes them look stupid, to be honest, I think they got played by the general assembly," he declared.

Charlotteans also voicing frustration about the lack of action from the NCGA.

"It is really unfortunate there are a lot of people hurting because of it i can't understand why nothing happened," Dewan Gaillard of Charlotte.

"Basically everyone in North Carolina is saying we want this repealed, we have a new governor because of this so get it done," declared Hailey Cheek of Charlotte.

Charlotte versus Raleigh

North Carolina's largest city has a long history of strained relations with lawmakers in Raleigh. Councilman Driggs fears this will only make matters worse.

"It's extremely painful for me to see how destructive this, and we're all the same people, Charlotteans are North Carolinians," he said.

"The distrust on both sides is even greater," Driggs declared.

Windmeyer says it is on Raleigh to bridge the divide.

"I do think there's a divide between Charlotte and Raleigh, I don't think Charlotte has done anything wrong to create that divide. We want to be a world class city that protects our people," he declared.

Charlottean Hailey Cheek says she doesn't like all the finger pointing at her city. "Taking the blame for everything, when Charlotte is the leader and all of NC need to follow," she said.

