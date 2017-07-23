Cleanup underway following damages left by severe storms

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- The worst damage in the area came south of the border in Rock Hill, where the wind knocked down several utility buildings off a York County road.

An NBC Charlotte's crew spent much of the evening surveying damage in York County.

A giant branch took out a power line on Albright road, cutting the electricity off for nearby families and Ken Bailey's home off Iredell County lost a window.

"I'm lucky," said Bailey, who s aid the home was vacant. "Nothing to complain about."

Officer May of the Rock Hill Police Department used her hands and feet to clean up the unexpected storm. While other police were redirecting traffic, Officer May was clearing debris out of the street.

"One moment we were out helping someone, the next second we were getting hailed on," said May."This is my third tree in the roadway. We've moved a trampoline out of a roadway, a garbage can, all kinds of stuff."

For more than an hour, Officer May moved stick after stick, some called hero on social media.

"Just doing my job," she said.

Back in Charlotte, Freedom Park lost its liberty as a dry Sunday fun day destination, getting hit with more than two inches of rain and stranding a Pokemon hunter underneath a pavilion.

"I came here with a friend," said the Pokemon hunter. "We were playing Pokemon Go and it started to rain and we ran up to the pavilion and it just got worse from there."

"So you attempted to catch them all but you got caught [in the rain?]," asked NBC Charlotte reporter Evan West.

"Yeah," replied the defeated outdoors-man, who quickly got back on the trail searching for more Pokemon.



