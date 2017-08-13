Cleveland man shot, and killed in Salisbury

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

SALISBURY, N.C. -- A Cleveland man has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Salisbury Saturday night.

Jeffery Allen Ramsey Jr. 24, of Cleveland was brought into the Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center by car after sustaining a gunshot wound, according to police. He died a short time later.

Police say the shooting happened on the 1100 block of North Main Street.

Ramsey and the driver of the car reportedly met with a third person in a parking lot. There was an argument and the victim was shot in the chest.

Salisbury Police are working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

