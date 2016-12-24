Clock runs out for holiday shopping

NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCNC) -- Millions of people throughout the country, including in the Charlotte area, packed shopping centers for last-minute Christmas gifts.

Thousands of shoppers fought for parking spaces at SouthPark Mall in the hours leading up to Christmas Day.

"Pretty much hard to get around with all the shoppers in the area," Kameron Brown said.

The shoppers at SouthPark make up about 12 percent of customers nationwide who have waited till the 11th hour to buy Christmas cheer, according to the National Retail Federation.

Some of those procrastinators stopped by Toys R Us in Pineville, where it was open for 39 straight hours leading up to Christmas Day.

"I saw this on TV, and I thought maybe this would be something they'd like to have," Joe McCoy said.

Andrew Ly went shopping with his father at SouthPark, and he said buying gifts can be a wonderful way to spend quality time with loved.

"The most important thing to me is spending time with family, and that's what most people are doing right now," Ly said.

The National Retail Federation expects millions of people to keep shopping the week after Christmas.

