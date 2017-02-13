CLT man reunites with mother after 30 years

(Photo: WSIC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Carolina man was recently reunited with his mother for the first time in 30 years, according to WSIC.

Rob Caskey, 48, has not only not seen his mother, but he has believed that she died several years ago, because that is what his dad told him.

The Duluth News Tribune reported that trough his job in Charlotte he met his current girlfriend, Elizabeth Smith. He told Smith about how his mother had supposedly died, but that he didn't know where she was buried.

"That just didn't sit well for me," Smith told the Duluth News Tribune over the phone. "I'm a closure kind of person."

Smith decided to search for any record of her death but was unable to find one.

By joining an online "people search" network, Smith found out that Caskey's mother, Sandra Troy, was alive and well residing in Minnesota.

The article continued to explain that Smith was able to get ahold of Troy on the phone, who was overjoyed to reunite with her son.

Caskey is now gathering funds to move his mother to the Charlotte area. To help contribute to that effort, visit Caskey's "Bring Mom Home" GoFundMe page.

