CMPD arrests driver in north Charlotte after attempting traffic stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are holding a suspect driver in custody after officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver Tuesday morning.

CMPD responded to a call of a stolen vehicle tag near Beatties Ford Road and Lasalle Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop but the suspect driver refused to stop, CMPD told NBC Charlotte.

Officers did not chase the suspect vehicle and CMPD dispatched a helicopter to help locate the suspect vehicle.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports the driver was stopped and detained on Summer Coach Drive in north Charlotte.

Officials have not released the suspect driver's identity or their charges.

