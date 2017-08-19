CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is conducting a homicide investigation after a man died and another was injured following a shooting in southeast Charlotte Saturday morning.

CMPD responded to a call of a shooting around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Grierton Court.

Upon arrival, officers found a man outside with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to CMC for injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.

A second male victim was found outside on the front porch of an apartment and was pronounced dead by Medic.

NEW: @CMPD says 2 ppl shot were in Grierton Square apt w suspect; suspect still on the loose. 1 dead, 1 NLT injuries @wcnc pic.twitter.com/gAZvO1qF9b — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) August 19, 2017

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

The man's death marks the 58th homicide to take place in Charlotte in 2017.

