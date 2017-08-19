CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is conducting a homicide investigation after a man died and another was injured following a shooting in southeast Charlotte Saturday morning.
CMPD responded to a call of a shooting around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Grierton Court.
Upon arrival, officers found a man outside with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to CMC for injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.
A second male victim was found outside on the front porch of an apartment and was pronounced dead by Medic.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.
The man's death marks the 58th homicide to take place in Charlotte in 2017.
