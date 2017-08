Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic reports a shooting Saturday morning leaves one dead and one with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at the Grierton Square Apartments. One patient has been transported to CMC Main for treatment.

CMPD investigating a Homicide at the 3100 block of Grierton Court. — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 19, 2017

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirm a homicide investigation is underway.





NEW: @CMPD says 2 ppl shot were in Grierton Square apt w suspect; suspect still on the loose. 1 dead, 1 NLT injuries @wcnc pic.twitter.com/gAZvO1qF9b — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) August 19, 2017

