CMPD conducting death investigation in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police are conducting a death investigation in southeast Charlotte early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call around 3:40 a.m. on the 1800 block of Village Lake Drive. Police found a man lying in the driveway of the home.

The man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

CMPD says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

