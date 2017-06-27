CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified the person deceased in the single-vehicle accident that took place in east Charlotte Sunday morning.

CMPD responded to a call at the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Randy Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a 2006 Cadillac that lost control, drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Zemmie Pendergrass Jr., was transported by Medic to CMC Main. Pendergrass was pronounced dead Tuesday morning.

Preliminary investigations indicated the vehicle was traveling south bound on East W.T. Harris just before Randy Drive at a high rate of speed. Pendergrass lost control of the vehicle, striking the median and a traffic sing. The vehicle continued crossing the north bound lanes of East W.T. Harris and veered off the left side of the roadway and then striking a tree, CMPD said.

Speed and alcohol were believed to be contributing factors of the crash, CMPD says. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

