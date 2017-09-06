WCNC
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte

One person has been pronounced deceased and CMPD are canvassing the area as they investigate a shooting on Prospect Drive in North Charlotte.

September 06, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a call from Hunters Pointe Apartments on Prospect Drive regarding an armed man. One man was pronounced dead following the incident, CMPD said.

A gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting and no officers were hurt, CMPD said. Officials have not released the deceased man's identity.

