WCNC
Close

CMPD investigating Steele Creek homicide

WCNC 1:01 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a person was found dead in southwest Charlotte Friday.

According to a tweet posted by CMPD, the victim was pronounced dead in the 9300 block of Kings Parade Boulevard. Police have not released any suspect information related to the case.

No further information was provided by CMPD. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories