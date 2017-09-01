CMPD investigating Steele Creek homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a person was found dead in southwest Charlotte Friday.

According to a tweet posted by CMPD, the victim was pronounced dead in the 9300 block of Kings Parade Boulevard. Police have not released any suspect information related to the case.

CMPD is investigating a homicide in the 9300 block of Kings Parade Boulevard. One person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 1, 2017

No further information was provided by CMPD. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

