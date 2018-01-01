Infant girl shot in ankle on New Year's Day, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that left an infant injured on New Year's Day.

CMPD responded to a call on Romare Bearden Drive a little before 3:30 p.m. According to CMPD, an infant girl was shot in the ankle.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the incident.

