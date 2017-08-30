CMPD: Man riding scooter hit by FedEx truck in west Charlotte

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer crashed into a scooter in west Charlotte early Thursday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported crash on Freedom Drive at Charlene Street near I-85 around 1 a.m. Police at the scene said a driver in a FedEx truck hit a man that was riding a scooter on the inbound lanes of Freedom Drive.

The man that was driving the scooter was taken to Carolinas Medical Center Main with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have not determined if any charges will be filed in connection with the accident.

