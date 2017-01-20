CMPD: Man shot while pumping gas in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that took place in northeast Charlotte.
CMPD say an adult male victim was pumping gas at a station located in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road when a blue passenger vehicle pulled into the parking lot. The driver of the said vehicle began shooting at the victim.
The victim then ran to a nearby residence where he was located at, and was then transported by MEDIC to CMC. CMPD say the victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.
