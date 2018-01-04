CMPD officer hit by drone in uptown on New Year's Eve

Documents obtained by USA TODAY through a Freedom of Information Act request uncovered more than a dozen attempts to transport contraband into federal prisons in the past five years. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are issuing a warning to the public after a drone fell from the sky and hit an officer in uptown.

It happened on New Year’s Eve near Romare Bearden Park. Police say the officer is going to be OK, but the incident is causing concern for other people in the area.

One woman who lives near the incident told NBC Charlotte she’s seen drones flying around there before. She’s worried about what could happen next time.

Police say the unauthorized drone hit the officer who was on patrol on Martin Luther King Boulevard. Now, authorities are urging other drone pilots to go to the FAA website and learn the rules before flying.

“Find out what it is you should and shouldn’t be doing, and best practices,” said Rob Tufano, a spokesman for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “Thankfully, this guy’s going to be OK, this officer, but that could have gotten a little bit dicey if it had gone the other way.”

Tami Barker, who lives in the area, says it’s not uncommon for people to be flying drones there.

“I live on the 16th floor and I’ve looked out my window and I’ve seen drones several times flying over the park,” says Barker. “It’s not safe, there’s so many people that enjoy this park on a daily basis and it’s disturbing to think it hit someone.”

Police say they have identified the person who flew the drone. No charges have been filed in the case.

