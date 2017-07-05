CMPD officer struck by vehicle, 2 held in custody

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says an officer was struck by a vehicle in east Charlotte and then a police chase ensued Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a stolen 2005 Kia Optima traveling near Central Avenue. The occupied stolen vehicle was traveling inbound on Central Avenue when two CMPD officers stopped the vehicle. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped off, striking one of the officers, police say. As the other officer realized that the injured officer sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, a chase ensued.

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle struck an occupied vehicle near Central Avenue and Morningside Drive. The pursuit continued down Logie Avenue when the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into a tree. The male driver tried to flee the scene on foot but was immediately taken into custody, police say.

The female passenger was also detained on scene by officers. Both occupants of the stolen vehicle were transported by Medic for medical treatment.

CMPD says the officer struck by the suspect vehicle is being treated for minor injuries. Occupants of the vehicle struck by the suspect vehicle near Central Avenue and Morningside Drive declined medical treatment on the scene, according to CMPD.

Police say the identities of the two suspects will be released once they are formally charges.

© 2017 WCNC.COM