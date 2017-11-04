CMPD officer treated for minor injuries after crash on I-85

Photo via Cornelia B Fisher

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police say an officer was transported with not life-threatening injuries following a car crash that happened Saturday on I-85 near Wilkinson Boulevard.

According to CMPD, the officer was blocking a lane assisting Highway Patrol when their car was struck. The officer was transported for not life-threatening injuries.

Medic reported one other patient was also transported for minor injuries.

