CMPD previews Transparency Workshops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Since the shooting death last year of Keith Scott by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer, the department has been putting together what they are calling Transparency Workshops.

The idea is to open the doors to the department and give anyone the opportunity to learn more about what goes into being an officer who has to make life or death decisions.

Tuesday, CMPD presented an abbreviated version of the usual three-day workshop for select news reporters and photographers.

The group was shown presentations on cadet training, traffic stops, how Internal Affairs works and how difficult it is to teach the use of force and deadly force.

"It is impossible to teach them every situation that they are going to face, and it is impossible to teach them to make a perfect decision every time," said Captain Rob Dance, who led the workshop.

The group was also shown a training simulator that projects threatening scenarios where trainees have to decide if they should shoot or not.

Said Dance, "It's super easy to have the right answer after you see it happen."

Not so easy when it is happening, as the video showed.

Dance said he has seen how opinions of those who have come to the workshops have changed after going through similar sessions.

"I think they leave with a different perspective," Dance added

The next workshop begins Wednesday and it is full. There are vacancies for the march workshop last month. Anyone interested in attending can go to the CMPD website for more information.

