CMPD: Rumors of KKK march in uptown is untrue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says rumors of a Ku Klux Klan march in uptown Charlotte Saturday are false.
CMPD tweeted that a vigil is being held Saturday night at Marshall Park. CMPD said in a tweet that it expects the event to be peaceful.
Rumor of KKK march in uptown is untrue! Vigil for victims of Charlottesville planned for tonight. @CMPD expects it to be peaceful.— CMPD News (@CMPD) August 19, 2017
City of Charlotte also tweeted a similar message, telling people that there will not be a KKK rally and that social media may be "sharing misleading information."
Rumors of KKK march in Uptown Charlotte are untrue. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/BLyTFxzaxx— City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) August 19, 2017
Tune to NBC Charlotte for the 11 p.m. newscast, as crews are at the vigil to provide the latest.
