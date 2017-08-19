WCNC
CMPD: Rumors of KKK march in uptown is untrue

August 19, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says rumors of a Ku Klux Klan march in uptown Charlotte Saturday are false.

CMPD tweeted that a vigil is being held Saturday night at Marshall Park. CMPD said in a tweet that it expects the event to be peaceful.

City of Charlotte also tweeted a similar message, telling people that there will not be a KKK rally and that social media may be "sharing misleading information."

Crews are at the vigil to provide the latest.

