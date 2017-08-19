CMPD: Rumors of KKK march in uptown is untrue

Joseph Muller/NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says rumors of a Ku Klux Klan march in uptown Charlotte Saturday are false.

CMPD tweeted that a vigil is being held Saturday night at Marshall Park. CMPD said in a tweet that it expects the event to be peaceful.

Rumor of KKK march in uptown is untrue! Vigil for victims of Charlottesville planned for tonight. @CMPD expects it to be peaceful. — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 19, 2017

City of Charlotte also tweeted a similar message, telling people that there will not be a KKK rally and that social media may be "sharing misleading information."

Rumors of KKK march in Uptown Charlotte are untrue. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/BLyTFxzaxx — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) August 19, 2017

Tune to NBC Charlotte for the 11 p.m. newscast, as crews are at the vigil to provide the latest.

