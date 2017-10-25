CMPD searches for missing man last seen driving to Harrisburg

Abd Zaghari, photo submitted by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

Abd Zaghari left his home near northeast Charlotte and was driving to Harrisburg Tuesday. Zaghari hasn't returned home as of Wednesday evening and his whereabouts are unknown, CMPD said.

Zaghari could have suffered a medical event while driving and there are concerns about his safety, CMPD added. He was last seen driving a 2015 silver Nissan Sentra with a North Carolina plate number 143451.

Anyone with information on Zaghari is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM