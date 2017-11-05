Police search for missing Charlotte man with cognitive impairment

John Jennings. Photo submitted by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

According to CMPD, 62-year-old John Jennings was last seen on Montana Drive around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Jennings suffers from cognitive impairment issues and he may be lost in the Charlotte area, CMPD said.

Jennings is described as a black man and is listed at 5-foot-11 and weighs about 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green pants and mismatching shoes, with one black and one gray.

Anyone is information on Jennings is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

