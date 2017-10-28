CMPD searching for driver involved in deadly west Charlotte crash

(Photo: Thinkstock)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to an accident call around 3:45 a.m. on the 3800 block of Billy Graham Parkway at the intersection of Morris Field Drive.

An investigation determined that a Dodge Charger, driven by Deon Isaic Inman, was traveling south on Billy Graham Parkway when a pedestrian ran into the roadway. The pedestrian was struck by the car and landed in the middle of the road.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, Deon Isaic Inman, stopped and called police.

A Ford Fusion, driven by Keith Hall, was also traveling southbound on Billy Graham Parkway in the right lane. A Cadillac was traveling south on Billy Graham Parkway in the middle lane.

The Cadillac ran over the pedestrian, and swerved into the path of the Ford Fusion. The Ford Fusion crashed into the back of the Cadillac and immediately stopped. The Cadillac continued on Billy Graham Parkway.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police are working to determine if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

CMPD is asking for the public's help in finding the unknown light colored Cadillac. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Reibold at 704-432-2169.

© 2017 WCNC.COM