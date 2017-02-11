CMPD searching for missing 98-year-old man

Walter Earl Ferguson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Departments Missing Persons Unit is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 98-year-old man.

Walter Earl Ferguson was last seen in the 4,000 block of Murrayhill Road on Friday night. His car, a White Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck, was last seen Friday on South Boulevard.

No clothing description is available, but CMPD believes that he may be wearing a black baseball hat and sneakers with fluorescent orange markings.

Ferguson is described as a six-foot male who weights approximately 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and white, balding hair.

If anyone comes into contact with Ferguson, please dial 911 or call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

