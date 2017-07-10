Via Charlotte Mecklenburg Police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have charged a man for the 2005 murder of Narayan Reddy Yalla.

Police have charged Jamell Lashon Alexander, 40, with Murder, two counts of Armed Robbery, and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

On November 17, 2005 police responded to the 100 block of Hilary Circle with regards to an armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon call. Yalla was found with a gunshot wound and transported to CMC where he later died from his injuries.

The case remained unsolved until February 2017, when cold case homicide detectives opened the investigation again. Several key witnesses were interviewed and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office was consulted according to police.

Alexander was in custody of North Carolina Department of Corrections and brought back to Mecklenburg County to be served with arrest warrants.

Alexander is currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

