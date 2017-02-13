CMPD: Suspect steals car, crashes during chase

Dan Yesenosky/NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says an armed robbery and car jacking led to a police pursuit, which eventually ended in a crash in east Charlotte.

CMPD says officers responded to a call of an armed robbery and car jacking that took place in the 11000 block of Education Way. Officers located the victim's vehicle and then a police chase ensued.

The suspect eventually crashed in the area between East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road.

CMPD says the suspect is in custody but did not reveal their identity.

